Louisiana sees large increase in COVID-19 cases for second day in a row

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Department of Health officials have been tracking the number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across Louisiana.
As of Thursday, May 14, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 33,489 positive cases
· 2,351 deaths
· 1,193 patients in hospitals
· 140 patients on ventilators
· 20,316 recovered
More than 227,000 tests have been conducted by commercial labs and more than 10,000 tests have been completed by state labs.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its website daily at noon.
Officials with the Louisiana Department of Health stated that they saw a jump of more than 600 new reported cases of the COVID-19 virus. According to LDH, 317 of those cases came from new labs that are reporting.
Governor John Bel Edwards announced that he is lifting the state’s stay at home order on Friday, May 15. That is when Louisiana will move into phase one but with some restrictions.
Officials hope that Phase 1 will last 21 days until June 5.
Edwards says the bottom line is people in Louisiana have worked hard to slow the spread and the state has met the criteria set forth by the White House to reopen. That means COVID-like illnesses reported to emergency rooms have gone down and the state has seen a decline in cases and hospitalizations.
Governor Edwards says the state’s phase one plan strikes a balance between the public health emergency and getting businesses back open.
In the first phase, essential workers will continue to operate like they already have. Many business though that are considered non-essential will now be allowed to re-open, including hair and nail salons, and gyms and fitness centers with restrictions.
“If you’re trying to understand what that 25 percent means, know that occupancy and capacity is based upon gross square footage and the particular use of your building. But the 25 percent generally speaking is designed to allow six feet between people and 10 feet between tables,” says Edwards. “We’re still gonna encourage you to closely interact with members of your own household.”
The 25 percent capacity includes customers and employees. Also, employees will need to wear masks or face coverings.
Businesses that will remain open in Phase 1 include tattoo parlors, massage businesses, spas, amusement parks and Children’s Museums along with bars that don’t have a food permit.
Edwards is encouraging faith leaders and business owners to read the proclamation on Phase 1, which will be issued on Thursday.
This announcement comes as the LDH released updated state numbers regarding the Coronavirus.
The extended stay at home order is set to end Friday, May 15 as several businesses are already easing restrictions.
Edwards says he plans to have issued over 200,000 COVID-19 tests by the end of this month, and that’s being done partially with mobile testing sites popping up in certain neighborhoods.
During Wednesday’s (May 13) press conference, Edwards stated that the state will ramp up testing for the COVID-19 virus and contact tracing for those who test positive.
One of the main areas they are want the push for more testing is in area nursing homes. During the pandemic, several nursing homes in Louisiana have been effected by the COVID-19 virus.
Officials hope that by the end of the week all residents and employees at five veterans homes will be tested for the virus.
The governor continues to stress social distancing and the use of face coverings while out in public.
Edwards says that while the state is currently on the right track, we still have a long way to go.
According to the White House guidelines laid out last month, phase one would allow for large venues like arenas or movie theaters to re-open with strict social distancing protocol.
Gyms would also be allowed to open.
Schools and organized youth activities would remain closed, along with bars, and there will still be no visitors allowed at hospitals or senior living centers.
Edwards says while he knows that re-opening the economy may be taking longer than in others states, it’s something they simply can’t rush.
Unlike the rest of the state, New Orleans businesses have not been allowed to ease up on any restrictions.
Three changes to the stay-at-home order went into effect on May 1:
- Outdoor sections of restaurants will be allowed to reopen. However, there will be no table service.
- While malls will remain closed, stores at those malls will be allowed to offer curbside retail.
- All workers who interact with the public must wear masks.
