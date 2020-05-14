Saenger Theater and Mahalia Jackson Theater to remain closed

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Across the street from the Hard Rock collapse site, the Saenger Theater says it will remain closed until further notice.
Under Phase 1 of the state and New Orleans guidelines, entertainment venues can not open.
The Mahalia Jackson Theater will also remain closed.
General Manager of the Saenger Theater released a statement saying, “At this time were are working toward rescheduling some of our upcoming performances. We will communicate schedule changes via social media, email and our websites.”
Ticket holders will also be contacted directly.
