Shelby: Heavy Rain Possible This Afternoon

Showers and storms are likely today as an area of low pressure approaches the area. Particularly heavy rain potential does pose an isolated flooding risk for this afternoon. The rain will limit temperatures to the low to mid 80s, but it will still feel very warm and muggy.
Afternoon storms are possible again Friday with drier conditions Saturday. We will remain warm and humid.
Another storm system will approach on Sunday, returning the risk for heavy rainfall in the afternoon and evening. Rain chances will last into Monday before we finally dry out.
Drier skies for the middle of next week means temperatures will soar. Highs will top out in the mid to upper 80s with plenty of sun.
