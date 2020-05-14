St Tammany Hospital Reports Lowest Covid Numbers Since Pandemic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany Hospital is reporting progress today in the battle against COVID-19. For the first time in nearly two months, the patient count has dipped into the single digits.
Back in April one of St. Tammany Parish’s largest hospitals teamed with more than 40 COVID-19 patients, with doctors collaborating on best treatments.
Michael Bergeron was patient number one.
“I remember overhearing conversations in negative pressure rooms, side conversations will he make it?” Bergeron said.
After spending 16 days In ICU, Bergeron was released and continues recovering at home.
Now the more good news, for the past several days, St. Tammany Hospital’s COVID-19 numbers have been inching downward and have now reached their lowest level in two months.
“The number yesterday was nine COVID-19 patients in the hospital which is a low for us since the pandemic began,” St. Tammany hospital chief medical officer Patrick Torcson, MD., said.
St Tammany Hospital’s new COVID-19 patient lows hit on the eve of phase 1 reopening across the parish, but Dr.Torcson is confident that we won’t see any reversals in the positive trends.’
“I am going to stay hopeful and optimistic that we’re in a good place with regard to our Phased re-opening but we just want to remind the public to stay attentive,” Torcson said.
Torcson and others believe that staying home whenever possible, keeping social distance, wearing facemasks, and good hand hygiene will help continue to keep the numbers low.
“I’m going to stay optimistic the data is showing an unmistakable downward trend,” Torcson said.
Michael Bergeron hopes the positive trends continue as well, not Wishing his near-death experience on anyone.
“I didn’t go to sleep because I was afraid I was gonna die in my sleep,” Bergeron said.
Bergeron worries about a possible re-opening COVID-19 spike and urges everyone to maintain good social distance protocols so they don’t experience what he went through.
St. Tammany Hospital says they’ve administered more than 3000 COVID-19 tests and treated more than 120 COVID-19 patients at their Covington medical center.
