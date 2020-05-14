State parks prepare to re-open

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -
State park workers are scrambling to get ready to re-open tomorrow. They are scrubbing bathrooms, mowing grass, And preparing for phase 1 reopening.
This is something that campers have been waiting for here at Louisiana’s most visited State Park. New campsites sit empty but all that’s about to change.
"I am really excited, we really miss our guests," said Fontainebleau state park ranger Fouad Harv.
State Park work crews are busy getting ready, mowing grass and stepping up sanitation of campsite restrooms At 21 state parks across Louisiana, including Fontainebleau on the North Shore.
"I’ve been making a lot of improvements to the park weather to the campground for the buildings for maintaining or cutting dead trees," said Harv.
Most of the newly paved RV sites have been reserved. and incoming campers are advised to obey all safety and social distancing rules as State Parks fully re-open.
The state park service is offering a special to welcome campers back. stay three nights and the 4th night is free.
Fontainebleau‘s park ranger says cabins have also been painted and improved with some now featuring granite countertops.
