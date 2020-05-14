Storms around next few days

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Storms will be in the forecast off and on into Sunday. The lowest rain chance will be on Saturday. Deep moisture should keep a decent mix of sun and storms around on Friday.
Saturday looks mostly dry. There may be a chance for a few late afternoon or early evening storms with a disturbance moving out of Texas. That same disturbance will move across the area on Sunday increasing storm chances once again.
A developing tropical or subtropical storm over the Bahamas will help to pull dry air over the Gulf Coast states beginning Monday. That means lots of sun and fairly low humidity. Rain looks unlikely for most if not all of next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.