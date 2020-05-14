Trainer Mike Guevera, Jrue Holiday stay active during NBA suspension

“There’s not a lot of stress or impact force,” says Guevera. “Impact force, you traditionally want to save for the court. Save the joints. Save all the jumping and sprinting for the court. Match the training to his style of play. Very physical, doesn’t take defense lightly, has pride when he plays defense. Can we build body armor so that when does stand people up and guard fives and fours, is he a lot more effective at doing that?"