WATCH LIVE: Parts of the Northshore flooding as heavy storms pass-through

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Western St. Tammany parish is taking the hardest hit.
Earlier we showed you how a gas station convenience store here took on water.
The business took on a couple of inches of water flooding the store. They’re in the process of cleaning up right now, saying it’s just kept them very busy this evening. But with more rain coming down it looks like that maybe even more challenging.
St. Tammany Parish officers are currently helping rescue residents from flooded homes and vehicles in the Madisonville area and Highway 1077.
