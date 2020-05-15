Bedico area dries out after torrential rain

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Dozens of residents of Tangipahoa parish are pulling up carpet and drying out walls after Thursday night’s deluge. Many needed to be rescued from their homes.
Piles of wet sheetrock and carpet were the reality for several residents of Bedico Meadows Friday cleaning up after the water came up so fast few of them you want to do.
“I live two minutes down the road I drove up and when I walk and I saw water coming out of the wall and I knew there was no stopping it,” resident Carlos Pearse said.
Video taken from Bedico Meadows tells the story. The water came up fast around 8 o’clock and stayed up for several hours making Pearse’s mother Frantic.
She was freaking out my dad is in the hospital right now thank God he didn’t see all that,” said Pearse.
But the flooding was by no means confined to this one subdivision 3 miles away on Byers Rd., High water trucks retrieved stranded residents much of the day.
“My mom and dad are back there and we’re trying to get them out other than that I’ve never seen it like this before,” Jeremiah Pearson said. Several new subdivisions have been built in the area and many residents are pointing fingers.
“First of all about 14 inches of rain at eight hours you could have nothing out here and it was still cause a lot of flooding,” Tangipahoa parish President Robby Miller said.
Neighbors were helping neighbors today ripping out sheetrock and carpet.
Parrish officials estimate as many as 50 homes flooded mostly in the southeastern portion of Tangipahoa parish. Jeremiah Pearson was glad his parents were alright.
Miller says he has not heard of any injuries
