“It’s like a giant party,”: Residents enjoy first night of phase one as restaurants reopen in Jefferson Parish

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - After a long week, there’s nothing like enjoying a drink and a meal with some friends, especially after being out of work for so long.
“I’m glad to be back at work, and they’re all glad we’re all having a good time just trying to have a good weekend now,” Kayla Carstens said.
With frequent sanitizing, and limiting room capacity to 25 percent, Kayla Carstens says she feels safe returning to the Swamp Room’s dining room, and it’s an experience she missed.
“It’s something about the service industry I’m a bartender on the weekends to be Bonnabel and it’s so much better just having company and having people hospitality other hospitality serve you and help you,” Carstens said.
“No one’s having an exceptionally bad day you know everyone’s like, ‘You want a shot? I gotcha. Do you want a drink? I bought it that’s my tab’ it’s great it’s a good time,” Swamp Room bartender, Victoria Urrutia, said.
But for those not partaking in the night-life yet, a graduation dinner was something these 2020 graduates were thankful for.
“Something like this you’ve never expect to happen, not going outside or going to eat like you usually do to celebrate stuff, but since it’s back open I’m ready, I’m ready, I’m gonna be outside again,” Leroyal Nika said.
Metairie’s ACME Oyster House hasn’t had to turn people away because of the 25 percent capacity, but kitchen manager Ricky Castro says both carry-out and dine-in is keeping them busy.
“It’s refreshing to see new faces come in regulars coming in saying they’ve been waiting for us to open up, but it’s definitely a good feeling to feed them and let them experience ACME oyster House again,” Castro said.
However a Friday night may look for different folks, there’s more than enough for old friends to catch up on.
“What have you been doing this quarantine because this is what I’ve been doing… it’s like a giant party and all of New Orleans was involved,” Urrutia said.
