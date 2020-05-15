La. Dept. of Health: 33,837 cases of COVID-19 virus, 2,382 deaths reported

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana Department of Health officials have been tracking the number of cases of COVID-19, commonly known as the coronavirus, across Louisiana.
As of Thursday, May 14, LDH reported the following cases of COVID-19 statewide.
· 33,837 positive cases
· 2,382 deaths
· 1,091 patients in hospitals
· 132 patients on ventilators
· 20,316 recovered
More than 242,000 tests have been conducted by commercial labs and more than 11,000 tests have been completed by state labs.
The Louisiana Department of Health updates its website daily at noon.
