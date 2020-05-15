LSU def. coord. Bo Pelini takes ‘multiple but simple’ approach with scheme

“It’s about being very multiple - multiple but simple - so our players have a great understanding,” said Pelini. They can play fast and you know, our guys, you have to be able to adapt to whatever the situation is and have enough tools in your toolbox to do that. But for that to happen, your players have to have a really good understanding of what you’re doing. There are times you’re going to play really aggressive and times you’re not going to play aggressive. It’s whatever the situation dictates and gives you the best chance of winning the football game."