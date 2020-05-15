Phase 1 of reopening begins in Louisiana Friday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Louisiana will start Phase 1 of reopening the state Friday.
It has been two months since Governor John Bel Edwards issued a stay-at-home order for the state.
Businesses like barber shops, nail salons and gyms will be allowed to re-open at 25 percent capacity.
“I will tell you there’s always an element of risk in it but we meet the guidelines,” says Edwards. “We believe we can move forward and if people and, by the way, it’s not a light switch, so we don’t go back to life as we knew it before COVID-19. This is Phase 1. Some businesses remain closed.”
Restaurants will also be allowed to have inside dining and bars that serve food can welcome back customers.
UNO economist Dr. Walter Lane says the expectations on how the re-openings will impact the economy should be tempered.
“They just might be able to lose less money than they already are right now. So, the expectations should be very, very constrained in terms of what we would expect. But at least, hopefully, some people are getting back to work. I think it’s a step in the right direction,” says Lane.
Edwards also says state buildings will be able to re-open to the public Friday at 25 percent capacity.
