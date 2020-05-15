Police chase ends in murder-suicide, source says

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - Law enforcement officers chased a kidnapping suspect for close to an hour Friday morning.
Police say the man from Canton was wanted for kidnapping.
Canton Police investigator Terrance Ware later identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jamarquis Black. He’s accused of kidnapping his girlfriend Darnesha Ratliff Thursday night and shooting her sister in the leg in the process.
He led officers from several law enforcement agencies on a chase, including Copiah County, Mississippi Highway Patrol, and Lincoln County.
It eventually ended when the suspect’s car crashed into a ditch on I-55 near Bogue Chitto. One source says Black killed himself and Ratliff.
Black was arrested Friday on domestic violence and aggravated stalking charges filed by his ex. He bonded out of jail Monday.
