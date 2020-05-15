Restaurants begin to reopen as we enter phase one

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Many people rushed out to enjoy their favorite restaurant in Jefferson Parish as soon as possible. Here at Drago's, the doors opened at 11:30 but people arrived early to get a table.
So many Jefferson Parish restaurant owners prepared for reopening their doors.
For many, it’s a chance to recoup financially what they’ve lost and begin to grow again. Of course, there are guidelines in place for phase one there’s only a 25 percent capacity allowed.
The tables must be 10 feet apart and the employees must wear masks. Employees will also have their temperatures checked before every shift, and there’s something called, crowd management.
It’s a person designated to make sure everyone is practicing social distancing. So, if you’re getting too close to another party, you’ll be asked to separate a little more. It’s all in an effort to keep everyone safe. Even with the guidelines, many say it’s a great day and a step forward to feeling normal again.
"We wanted to have a normal dining experience. We ate outside yesterday at another place and the wind was blowing and the traffic was going and it was not very enjoyable. But, this is wonderful,” Elbert Bivins said.
“We are going to get through this. We are going to get over this. I see a little bit of light. This is the first phase and I can’t wait to get to the second phase,” restaurant owner Chef Andrea Apuzzo said.
“We have to do our job to get the governor to say ok, the signs are good. the numbers are good. we are not getting that spike that we are afraid of and 21 days from now, he is going to raise us to phase two,” restaurant owner Tommy Cvitanovich said.
Tables are being wiped down, and everyone is encouraged to wash their hands as often as possible.
Also, if you still do not feel comfortable dining inside a restaurant, outside seating is still available and it doesn’t count in the 25 percent capacity that’s allowed inside.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.