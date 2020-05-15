Shelby: Stormy Weather Not Done Yet

Rain continues this morning for some, continuing flooding problems that began overnight. Pop-up afternoon storms will also be possible. For areas that received a lot of rain overnight, this could be problematic and reignite flooding concerns. Otherwise it will be warm and muggy with highs reaching the mid-80s.
Thankfully, we look to dry out some on Saturday. There may be a chance for a few late afternoon or early evening storms with a disturbance moving out of Texas.
That same disturbance will move across the area on Sunday increasing storm chances once again. Heavy rain and even a few strong to severe storms will be possible.
A developing tropical or subtropical storm over the Bahamas will help to pull dry air over the Gulf Coast states beginning Monday. That means lots of sun and relatively low humidity. Rain looks unlikely for most, if not all, of next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.