St. Charles Parish declares state of emergency after reports of more than 200 flooded homes

“From the National Weather Service at least 10 to 12 inches of rain in some parts of the parish, just a massive amount of rain in such a short period of time, there’s no pumping system on the face of the earth that can handle that much water,” said Jewell. “Look drainage is a huge priority of mine, it’s my top priority along with flood protection. When I came into office, we talked about, from the very beginning, implementing a master drainage plan, we don’t have something, that in my opinion, is comprehensive for the entire parish and we have been working on that.”