St. Charles Parish declares state of emergency after reports of more than 200 flooded homes

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - St. Charles Parish declares a state of emergency after officials say more than 200 homes flooded during the overnight storms.
For some neighbors on Ormond Boulevard in Destrehan, this is at least the 3rd time they’ve had to go through this in recent years.
“I’ve been here 43 years, this is the third time and they always tell us, the parish tell us, they correcting the drainage, well as you can see and witness today, the drainage is not corrected,” said Destrehan resident Darryl Vitrano.
St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell says all of the pumps were operational last night.
“From the National Weather Service at least 10 to 12 inches of rain in some parts of the parish, just a massive amount of rain in such a short period of time, there’s no pumping system on the face of the earth that can handle that much water,” said Jewell. “Look drainage is a huge priority of mine, it’s my top priority along with flood protection. When I came into office, we talked about, from the very beginning, implementing a master drainage plan, we don’t have something, that in my opinion, is comprehensive for the entire parish and we have been working on that.”
Neighbors spent the day dealing with flooded floors, furniture and cars, something many have had a lot of experience with.
“My poor neighbors some of them are suffering through this for the 4th time, it’s unacceptable,”said Destrehan homeowner Andy Mire."Most of these people are just getting some of their houses back in order from a year and half, two years ago when it flooded."
