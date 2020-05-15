Storms possible this weekend

Drier air begins building into the area on Monday cutting off rain chances. Drier and slightly cooler air arrives beginning Tuesday and will last all week. A developing tropical storm which will be named Arthur off the coast of the Southeast United States will help reinforce the dry air over the Gulf Coast for much of next week. Highs will be in the 80s with low humidity and lows will reach the 50s away from the lake and 60s near it.