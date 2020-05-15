Storms possible this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Most of Saturday will likely be dry. There is a chance for a few spotty storms. The best chance may be late afternoon and evening as a dying area of storms moves our way from Western Louisiana. Right now it appears there will be many dry hours if not completely dry the farther east you live.
Sunday has the better rain chances. A cold front will approach the area on Sunday. There will be a good chance for passing storms from time to time throughout the day.
Drier air begins building into the area on Monday cutting off rain chances. Drier and slightly cooler air arrives beginning Tuesday and will last all week. A developing tropical storm which will be named Arthur off the coast of the Southeast United States will help reinforce the dry air over the Gulf Coast for much of next week. Highs will be in the 80s with low humidity and lows will reach the 50s away from the lake and 60s near it.
