WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m.: Mayor Cantrell discusses the start of Phase 1 of reopening
Mayor Latoya Cantrell will hold a press conference detailing the start of Phase 1 for the City of New Orleans. (Source: WVUE Fox 8)
By Tiffany Baptiste | May 15, 2020 at 1:27 PM CDT - Updated May 15 at 1:27 PM

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Mayor Latoya Cantrell will hold a press conference detailing the start of Phase 1 for the City of New Orleans.

After two months, the statewide stay-at-home order issued by Governor John Bel Edwards expired Friday allowing many businesses to reopen at 25 percent capacity under Phase 1.

New Orleans is set to begin Phase 1 Friday but with some additional restricitons set by Mayor Cantrell.

Friday’s press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m.

