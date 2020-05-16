Families enjoy City Park attractions on first day of “Phase One”

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - On the first day of the phase one re-opening in Orleans parish, many families ventured out of the house and opted for the outdoors, giving the kids some exercise at City Park, and mom & dad a little breather.
“It’s a little bit of both. it’s been a struggle, but it’s been nice spending time with them," said Jamie Tarleton.
"We were joking on the way over here. My little four year old said she was so happy that the carousel was opening or hopefully opening but we’ll see. We’ve done this quite a bit. You know, managing this has been kind of monotonous, the day to day routine, but it’s nice to get out here on the weekend.”
Matthew and Casey Mang brought their twin boys and daughter to the reopening of Story Land at City Park.
“Yeah we’ve had our rough days," said Casey Mang.
"We’re finding ways to entertain ourselves, and we’ve got some wonderful babies here and a helpful big sister.”
While many public parks have remained open during the pandemic, Saturday is the first day that many of the popular attractions were allowed to resume, like mini golf, Botanical Gardens, and Story Land.
“We need to get her doing some normal things. She loves Story Land so we’re excited to get her back out here," said Matthew Mang.
With other retail stores and restaurants also opening under safety guidelines, some parents say they plan to give that a try soon, while others say they want to wait and see how it plays out.
“As long as they’re using the proper precautions and everything," said father Chad Crawford.
"I’m not going to try and go somewhere where i’m two feet away from somebody else, but if they’re spread out reasonably I don’t see a problem with it.”
“We’re a little apprehensive," said Tarleton.
"We’re just trying to feel it all out. I think people don’t really know what’s going on and as things are opening up, some are being cautious, some are jumping right in.”
