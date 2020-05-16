First tropical system of season forms near Florida

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The first tropical system of the season has formed just east of Florida and will likely strengthen to Tropical Storm Arthur either later tonight or on Sunday.
All track guidance continues to lift the storm up the East Coast over the coming days before it turns out to sea by early next week. The circulation around the system will help pull drier air down from the north into Louisiana leading us into a much more quiet weather pattern.
This is the sixth year in a row that the first name of the season will likely be used before the official hurricane season begins. The 2020 season will start on June 1.
