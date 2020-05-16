Nicondra: Rain remains in the weekend forecast

We continue in our wet pattern over the next couple of days with another round of heavy showers and thunderstoms likely for some on Sunday. The Weather Prediction Center places a slight risk for excessive rainfall across much of southeast Louisiana and southwest Mississippi. Some locations could receive another 2 to 4 inches of rain. If it were to fall in a short period of time some flash flooding could occur so be aware through the rest of the weekend.
Monday rain lingers, but intensity and coverage will taper off. We will see drier conditions and seasonable temperatures as the week goes on.
The National Hurricane Center declared our first official tropical system of the year. Tropical Depression One is off the east coast of Florida. It should not have a direct impact on the Gulf Coast, but is likely to become our first named storm of 2020 Arthur.