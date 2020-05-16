Orleans Parish reopening: What you can and can’t do

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -Today’s the day!
The City of New Orleans officially enters phase one which allows many non-essential businesses to reopen with restrictions.
The city opened for business at 6 a.m. Saturday.
City Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano said the decision to allow some non-essential businesses to reopen as the pandemic continues was weighed against public health concerns.
"When it comes to people’s lives we’ve always wanted to be, err on the side of ensuring that public health regulations are in place,” said Montano. “We’re going to take a very conservative and thoughtful approach that has been driven by science and data,” he said.
So here is how the guidelines and restrictions break down:
SHOPPING MALLS AND RETAIL STORES
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
FOOD SERVICE ESTABLISHMENTS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Restaurants with table service should utilize a reservation or appointment system.
- Video poker is not allowed.
BEAUTY SALONS, BARBER SHOPS, AND NAIL SALONS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Service by reservation or appointment only.
HOUSES OF WORSHIP
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Services are limited to 25 percent of permitted occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
- No choirs permitted.
CHILDCARE, EARLY LEARNING CENTERS, AND EXTRA CURRICULAR PROGRAMS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
MOVIE THEATERS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Limited to 25% of permitted occupancy or 100 people, whichever is fewer.
MUSEUMS, ZOOS, AQUARIUMS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Admission must be staggered using an appointment or reservation system.
GYMS AND FITNESS CENTERS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Contact sports and group fitness classes are not allowed.
- No use of locker rooms, showers, saunas, or spas allowed.
OFFICE BUILDINGS AND BUSINESSES
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
LIBRARIES
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
OUTDOOR RECREATION SPACES, SPORTS COMPLEXES, PARKS AND PLAYGROUNDS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Gatherings limited to a household size.
RACETRACKS
- Follow State Fire Marshal guidelines.
- Casinos and video poker not allowed.
NOT ALLOWED IN PHASE ONE:
CASINOS AND VIDEO POKER (NOT ALLOWED IN ORLEANS PARISH)
SPAS, TATTOO, AND MASSAGE ESTABLISHMENTS
LIVE ENTERTAINMENT, AMUSEMENT, AND EVENT VENUES
CHILDREN’S MUSEUMS
BARS WITHOUT FOOD PERMITS
PRIVATE GATHERINGS WITH MORE THAN A REASONABLE HOUSEHOLD SIZE
Click here for additional information on other businesses such as dog groomers, reception halls, and more.
Phase Two will open more types of medium risk businesses and may allow for greater capacity limits. These will be dependent on how well the city does in Phase One and how well residents follow social distancing measures such as staying six feet apart and wearing a mask in public.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.