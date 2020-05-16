Tropical Storm Arthur forms in the Atlantic

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The National Center upgraded Tropical Depression One that formed earlier Saturday, May 16 to Tropical Storm Arthur with its 10 pm advisory. The storm is east of Cape Canaveral, Florida moving north northeast with winds of 40 mph. The upgrade is based on data from hurricane hunter aircraft.
Tropical Storm watches are in effect for North Carolina. The system is expected to brush the coast Monday.
This is the sixth season in a row with a named storm before the official June 1st start to hurricane season. The Atlantic hurricane season runs officially from June 1st through November 30th, but storms have been documented in every month of the year.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.