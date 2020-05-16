Zack: More storms possible this weekend

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - It’s that time of the year, May provides the chance at seeing large storm complexes moving in from Texas and stalling over us which can lead to some of our biggest flood events.
That’s exactly what happened just a day ago and it’s what we are watching for on this Saturday morning as yet another complex of storms is moving in from Texas. Now things are a bit different today so chances are high most of this approaching line will weaken through the morning which is certainly good news. It won’t weaken totally though so expect about a 40% coverage for passing storms in that Saturday forecast.
Going into the second half of the weekend, I think we get one more round of storms developing across the area so I did increase the rain coverage up to 60% for Sunday. Again any storm activity over the course of this weekend can provide very heavy rainfall and a low end severe weather risk with gusty winds and intense lightning possible.
There is good news in this forecast and it comes for early next week as due to the development of what will likely be our first tropical system of the year in the Bahamas, the circulation around that storm will pull down dry air into our area. This will bring a stretch of no rain and lower humidity for much of next week.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.