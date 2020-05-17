Abita Springs man arrested after 6 hour stand-off with St. Tammany deputies

ABITA SPRINGS, La. (WVUE) -An Abita Springs man was arrested early Sunday morning after a six-hour standoff with St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies.
A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office says 10:30 p.m. Saturday (May 16) deputies were called to a home on Jarrell Road near Abita Springs in reference to an altercation between a couple.
Upon arrival, deputies spoke with the a female victim and determined she had been a victim of an aggravated battery by her boyfriend, Chester Lucien Rouquette,36.
Deputies attempted to make contact with Rouquette, However he refused to exit the home, and it was believed he was armed with a gun.
After numerous attempts were made by deputies to have him exit the residence, the STPSO SWAT team was dispatched to the scene, and negotiators pleaded with Rouquette for several hours for him to come out of the residence peacefully.
When Rouquette quit responding to negotiators around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, SWAT Team members forced entry into the home and took him into custody.
A rifle was recovered during a search of the home.
Rouquette was booked Sunday morning into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on one count of Aggravated Battery.
