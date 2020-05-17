Casinos plan for reopening Monday; big changes on the way for gamblers

“We are very excited to reopen L’Auberge Baton Rouge on Monday, May 18th at 8:00am," said Kim Ginn, vice president and general manager, in a statement on the casino’s website. "While the amenities our customers have come to know and love may be somewhat limited for the time being, the ability to safely welcome back our team members and guests remains our top priority. With this in mind, we have been working closely with the Louisiana Gaming Control Board, state and local leaders, and public health officials to finalize comprehensive Phase I reopening protocols and new health and safety precautions. Our returning team members will be trained on these procedures and our guests will see reminder signage about them throughout the property.