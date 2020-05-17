EBRSO searches wooded area for gunman who shot deputy

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is searching a wooded area for an armed gunman who shot a deputy, according to officials.
EBRSO reported deputies are searching an area on Kendalwood Road off Hoo Shoo Too Road near the Amite River. Officials said one deputy was hit by the suspect’s gunfire but the injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.
Officials also said the incident began when a deputy tried to make a traffic stop at Airline Highway and Pecue Lane. They added the suspect fired at the deputy, drove off, and crashed on Kendalwood.
According to EBRSO, the suspect fired more shots and ran into the woods. Deputies have set up a perimeter in the area and the sheriff’s office’s helicopter is also being used in the search.
A news crew is headed to the scene to gather additional details. This is a developing story and more information will be released when it becomes available. Check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2020 WAFB. All rights reserved.