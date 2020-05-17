Kinder’s Hayes Fawcett to join recruitment staff at LSU

“It was kind of hard because, with the coronavirus stuff, I didn’t get to finish my full senior season. I didn’t have much closure because I didn’t get a chance to play baseball,” said Fawcett. “When I played my last game of football, I knew in the back of my mind I had four more years to play in college. Now that this opportunity came, it was a bittersweet thing knowing that I won’t play football anymore but I’ll be able to do something for my dream school and help out over there.”