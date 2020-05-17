Nicondra: One more round of rain then drier

Most of Sunday was quite nice as much of southeast Louisiana sat in a dry region between a line of storms circulating around the high to our northwest and the center of the storm slowly tracking east. We will still see some passing showers around through the late evening hours and lingering into the overnight. A heavy down pour or two is likely for some, but there will not be extreme widespread heavy rainfall.
Monday morning the rain will have mostly moved on, but the low pressure system stalls to our east. How far to the east will determine how much cloud cover we will have to deal with wrapping around the system over the next several days. Moisture return will allow for some afternoon showers as the week progresses. Temperature wise we can expect slightly lower than average conditions as a northwest flow will rule for a few days.
Tropical Storm Arthur is expected to brush the North Carolina coast on Monday before turning back out to sea.