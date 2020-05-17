St. Louis Cathedral welcomes parishioners back to Sunday mass

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -The first Sunday of Phase One reopening in Orleans Parish began with the return of Sunday mass at St. Louis Cathedral.
Only 25 percent capacity was allowed inside with other restrictions, but Archbishop Gregory Aymond says seeing his parishioners in person were a welcome sight.
“I think it was a beautiful celebration. It’s wonderful to ssee people back in the Cathedral and to be ablet to pray together as a family,” Archbishop Aymond said. “On a humorous side, it was nice for me not to have to preach to the pews, but to actually have people there that I could make eye contact with.”
Churches across Louisiana were able to get back to some form of traditional worship, although there were still some noticeable changes.
Archbishop Aymond says some church parishes are asking parishioners to sign up in advance, while others will open on a first-come, first-serve basis.
Many churches have roped off pews to help family groups maintain six feet of distance and masks will be required.
“We’re very committed to following all of the guidelines. The masks, the six feet, those are all very very important because we want to make sure that the progress that we have made is not lessened,” said Aymond.
Those who were able to attend mass at St. Louis Cathedral said just being able to worship and see the beauty of the structure in person was a sight for sore eyes.
“It’s like we’re home again. I’ve been a parishioner here since the 80′s. I live in the French Quarter and this is my church. This is home,” said parishioner Jocelyn Connely.
One of the other changes during phase one includes no choirs in attendance; omething health officials say is simply too dangerous given how quickly COVID-19 can spread.
“When you sing, you project your voice in order to do that. You have to breath in and breath out and the more you breath out, the more droplets of saliva are in the air that could contain the virus,” said health educator Dr. Eric Griggs.
But as we move slowly out of the darkness and back into the light, Archbishop Aaymond says leaning on faith and each other is more important than ever..
“It really is a sign of God’s continued protection that we’re moving forward in this time of crisis and he calls us to trust. But for me it was a very joyful celebration to be able to see people again in our cathedral.”
