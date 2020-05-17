Zack: More storms expected today ahead of a drier week

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - This wet, May pattern may finally come to a close after today and tonight with the upper-level low now expected to move east of us bringing a drier pattern to the area.
First up is today though and it will be the final day that you can expect those passing downpours. The higher rain chances will be over more eastern areas which thankfully are the places that didn’t see as much rain this past week. A 60% coverage is expected for that Sunday forecast with highs still managing to warm into the mid 80s.
Overnight tonight going into Monday morning a batch of shower activity will likely spin down from the north as the upper-low swings by. This should be more nuisance rain rather than anything too heavy and it should clear first thing Monday morning as a weak cold front pushes down to the coast.
A taste of lower humidity can be expected behind this front setting a stage for a nice run of weather come late Monday into Tuesday. Abundant sunshine and highs in the dry, middle 80s will be quite pleasant on Tuesday. It doesn’t last though as humidity levels rise back for the end of the week to go along with warming temperatures and spotty storm chances returning to the forecast.
