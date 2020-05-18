Bogalusa Police estimate as many as 800 people in attendance of event where mass shooting happened

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - WATCH LIVE
Bogalusa Police say despite the ongoing pandemic, as many as 800 people attended a large gathering Saturday night where a mass shooting happened. Authorities are still looking for the people responsible.City officials stress the event was not permitted.
13 people were shot, some critically injured. Police say detectives recovered more than 50 shell casings of different calibers, suggesting multiple shooters.
“It was loud, it was multiple and it was serious. I didn’t sleep that night at all. I was just so upset and my nephew, he was panicking and he was upset. And, I want to know what the city officials are going to do about this. What are they going to do during this phase 1 of the Covid-19 to ensure that this doesn’t happen again,” said neighbor Marilyn Lott.
Police say 12 men and 1 woman were shot. Their ages range from 22 to 45. Officials urge anyone with information to come forward.
