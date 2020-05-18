Bruce: A Drier Monday With Some Sun Returning For Now

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A slow moving low will wrap rain to our east today as some drier air with sunshine returning . After a few early morning showers, drier skies and sunshine will return to the forecast today. The low pressure system that sparked the overnight rain will stall to our east. This will allow northwesterly winds to deliver lower humidity for this afternoon, but it will also make the cloud forecast tricky in the coming days.