Businesses navigate COVID-19 requirements as entrepreneurs step up to help

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Only open for business for two weeks, NOLA Sneeze Guard’s Peter Seltzer says the orders haven’t stopped.
“Citizens in New Orleans needed this businesses needed this equipment we need to re-open our economy with a way to do that safely,” said Seltzer.
That’s why Seltzer retooled his workshop to help manufacture and install sneeze guards, knowing that businesses on the verge of re-opening needed required-protection between customers and their workers.
“We’re working near constant all hours of the day making this happen,” said Seltzer.
Brick and mortar storefronts are not the only businesses needing sneeze guards, Seltzer says he’s installing them far and wide.
“Everything from dentist offices, law firms, retail stores, universities… we’re putting them in the airport, putting them in the shuttle buses, we’re putting them in John Lafitte swamp tours,” said Seltzer.
“When I explained that we’re going to put the Plexiglas in they’re very excited and very happy, I think it is an additional comfort,” said Aunt Sally’s pralines CEO, Mary-Jo Webster.
Webster knows her crew is anxious to get back to work but says the storefront will be the last piece of their business to re-open.
“Until there’s tourists again, until there’s foot traffic on St. Charles Avenue we’re not going to see a brick and mortar business be successful that doesn’t mean people don’t want pralines,” said Webster.
Webster says with so many levels to worry about from food manufacturing, retail, e-commerce and brick and mortar, she says it’s been like a moving target securing protective measures like the sneeze guard for all levels.
“It was huge and it’s going to change, I think we’re on the fifth version of workplace safety guard line since we started it. We first started on the CDC, OSHA and the Governor got very specific so we had to bring the state regulations, and then we have the mayor also being very specific… it stands to reason next week there will be new observations because we’re all figuring this out, I appreciate that from all of the governmental guidance that we received,” said Webster.
While they’re still closed, former New Orleans resident Brian Solito says it has been heart-breaking returning to a city that used to be so vibrant.
“You’re used to seeing it busy streets people walking around the streets it’s kind of like a ghost town now,” said Solito.
He says as long as the business is staying safe, and he can take home some nostalgic pralines, he plans to be back when the doors are wide open.
Aunt Sally’s does not yet have an opening date for their physical locations throughout the city, though they are still filling orders online as is NOLA Sneeze Guards.
