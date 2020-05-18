Celebrate the front line with a virtual second line on May 19

“I was staying home like so many of us and thinking about how data-driven the conversation around COVID-19 is,“ she said, “how many people have been infected by the virus, how many people have lost their lives by COVID-19, and wondering if we could turn COVID-19 on its head a bit and dedicate the 19th of every month at 1900 hours, or 7:00 p.m., for a collective Louisiana thank you to all essential workers who’ve helped Louisiana and continue to help Louisiana march on and move forward through this pandemic.”