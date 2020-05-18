Daily storm chances into Memorial Day

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Tuesday will be a dry and warm day but after that there will be at least a chance for storms just about every day going into the Memorial Day holiday. Wednesday could be a bit stormier than what is expected late week.
By the weekend rain chances will increase again on Sunday and Memorial Day. At this time it does not appear to be a wash out but that is possible. An area of low pressure over Texas will drift in our direction. It’s unclear at this time how far east it will get. However these are situations that can lead to a very wet pattern if it does. For now expect some storms around for the holiday weekend.
