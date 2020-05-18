Kenner caretaker arrested for third time for abuse of man with cerebal palsy

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A Kenner man has been arrested for a third time after an ongoing investigation into the abuse of a disabled 26-year-old man.
Kenner Police arrested 39-year-old Patrick Bowden Monday and booked him on 62 counts of cruelty to the infirmed and five counts of sexual battery.
Investigators watched hundreds of hours of surveillance video that showed Bowden physically and sexually abusing the 26-year-old victim with cerebral palsy.
In the video Bowden is seen punching and slapping the victim in the face, picking up the victim and slamming him onto the bed, twisting the victim’s arms, pulling the victim up on the bed by his neck, covering the victim’s mouth and his nose with his hand to obstruct his breathing and chocking the victim.
Video also showed Bowden inappropriately touching the victim on five separate occasions.
The victim suffered a broken femur bone, a broken wrist and a broken arm that was initially believed to be sustained due to the frailty of the victim’s muscles and bones caused by his medical condition. It was later determined the injuries was sustained from the abuse received from Bowden.
Bowden was originally arrested in February after the victim’s mother set up a “Nanny Cam” inside of her home to record Bowden on February 16 and 17. She also provided Kenner Police with video of incidents dating back to January.
If anyone has any more information about this incident or witnessed the incident, they are asked to contact the Kenner Police Department at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
