Lynarise Elpheage, Jr. electrifies Carver’s offense

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - 1-on-1 in open space, Lynarise Elpheage, Jr. is tough to stop. 7-on-7, or tackle football, the Carver junior is electric just like his dad. Lynarise Elpheage, Sr., also starred for the Rams, and played for Tulane. He sees a lot of himself in his son.
“He has the ability to make people miss in open space. That kind of reminds me of myself. I had that trait when I played on offense,” Lynarise Elpheage, Sr.
Elpheage is talented, you can see it on the tape,and the big-time offers are starting to come including Miami. But more offers could come if they look past his height.
“Basically, I think if I was 6′0″ I would basically have every offer. I got an offer from Miami. I’m thankful they believe in me. I just let the process come to me. Whatever school offers me, I’m blessed,” said Lynarise Elpheage, Jr.
“If Lynarise was 6′0″, he’d be a 5-star, hands down, easy. I know for a fact the size is hurting him. It’s OK, it comes along with it. I tell him he has to do everything 3-times better than anyone else because of his size. You have to be special. In order for that you have to put the work in,” said Lynarise Elpheage, Sr.
For now, Elpheage is fully focused on making his senior year memorable on so many levels.
“I’m trying to get a state championship. Set records, beat my dad’s records. All kind of records, Marshall Faulk. I just want to be a team leader this year,” said Lynarise Elpheage, Jr.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.