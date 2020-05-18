Man injured in Gallier St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting in the Ninth Ward that has left a man injured.
NOPD reported the shooting around 7:20 p.m.
Officers responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Gallier Street and found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital by EMS for treatment. His condition is currently unknown.
The shooting remains under investigation.
If anyone has any information about the shooting, they are asked to contact Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.
