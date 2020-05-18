Monroe County to suspend checkpoints June 1, re-open Florida Keys

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Monroe County announced their plans to reopen to visitors and lift restrictions in the Florida Keys. On Monday, June 1, the county will suspend the checkpoints on U.S. 1 and State Road 905.
Lodging establishments will be allowed to take guests at 50 percent occupancy. County officials will also seek approval for the operation of vacation rentals in the area.
The Florida Keys have been closed to visitors since March 22.
Officials emphasized the importance of continuing to observe safety protocols and stressed that if COVID-19 cases spike, the restrictions may be heightened.
