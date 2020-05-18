More COVID-19 testing and reporting underway in area nursing homes

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WVUE) - After a month and a half hiatus, the state of Louisiana has once again begun publishing COVID-19 numbers as they relate to more than 200 nursing homes across the state.
The new numbers show that the nursing home with the highest death rate is in St. Landry Parish with 34 deaths but it’s followed closely by Forest Manor in Covington where 33 residents succumbed to Coronavirus.
For three years Carol Nunez’s mother Leatrice has resided at Forest Manor nursing home in Covington the last two months have been the hardest.
“It’s horrific. She’s almost 92-years-old and she’s locked in her room,” said Nunez.
The state of Louisiana is once again publishing nursing home COVID-19 death rates after a 48 day Hiatus.
“This information will be reported once a week on Monday,” said Governor John Bel Edwards.
The governor says in the past it was too hard to collect timely information from the nursing homes but the lack of information has been a concern to many.
“Forty percent of all COVID-19 deaths have come from nursing homes or assisted-living centers in the older population and we are very concerned,” said Denise Bottcher with AARP.
The new list shows that Forest Manor in Covington is the states second largest COVID-19 cluster site with 33 deaths and Nunez‘s mother has seen the virus claim two roommates.
“Tons of friends, her last roommate just passed away,” said Nunez.
The nursing home COVID-19 death rate is nearly 20 percent higher in St. Tammany Parish than it is in the rest of the state and many hope that the availability of new tests and State Health Department strike force teams will help curb that number.
“It’s not too late to take appropriate action now we could have a second wave coming upon us,” said Bottcher.
In St. Tammany Parish, Slidell’s Greenbriar Nursing Home had the parish’s second highest number of deaths at 23 followed by Pontchartrain with nine deaths. But at Pontchartrain, 22 workers tested positive according to the new Louisiana Department of Health list.
“I had no idea they had that many deaths there, it’s very alarming,” said Nunez.
The AARP is calling for increased testing of all nursing home residents and is now fighting legislation proposed in Baton Rouge that would absolve nursing homes of civil liability for COVID-19 deaths.
“We understand there are certain things that they should not be held responsible for but take away the rights of families is not what we should do,” said Bottcher.
Carol Nunez says there is some good news, Forest Manor is now apparently testing its 118 residents, her mother among them.
“I’m learning things from my mother and not from them,” said Nunez, who is hoping that with more testing and advanced procedures her mother will be able to survive, in spite of the high COVID-19 death rate in nursing homes.
We reached out to managers at Forest Manor and Greenbrier for comment on the new statistics and have not received any response.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.