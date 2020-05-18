Orleans Parish meal distribution sites: Times and locations

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) -District "C" Councilmember Kristin Palmer and Second Harvest Food Bank will continue to offer meals and non-perishable food items for families and individuals impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the month of May.
The weekly food pantries have provided 79,000 meals and 12,000 pantry boxes of more than 170,000 pounds of food to families across the city.
No documentation is required to receive a food pantry box and walk-ups are welcome.
If you would like to volunteer at one of the food pantries, call (504) 658-1030 Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Tuesday, May 19 and 26
- 9 a.m. to Noon
- Connect Church of Algiers
- 1110 Kabel Drive, New Orleans, LA 70131 (enter on Hyman Place behind the church)
Thursday, May 21 and 28
- 9 a.m. to Noon
- Holy Angels
- 3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117
Friday, May 22
- 9 a.m. to Noon
- Berean Bible Church
- 3712 Herschel Street, New Orleans, LA 70114
Friday, May 29
- 9 a.m. to Noon
- All Saints Catholic Church
- 1441 Teche Street, New Orleans, LA 70114 (enter at Brooklyn Ave. and Ptolemy St.)
Saturday, May 23, 30
- 9 a.m. to Noon
- Holy Angels
- 3500 St. Claude Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70117
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.