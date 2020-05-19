All Florida panhandle counties can reopen vacation rentals

TALLAHASSEE, Fl. (WVUE) -All Panhandle counties can reopen vacation rentals, the Secretary of Florida’s Department of Business & Professional Regulation confirmed to WCTV Tuesday afternoon.
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Walton, Gulf, Franklin and Bay counties are among the counties that can reopen vacation rentals, according to State Representative Jason Shoaf.
Shoaf, who is a Republican representing Florida District 7, made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday afternoon.
“A special thanks to Secretary Beshears and Governor DeSantis for making it happen today,” Shoaf wrote on Facebook.
In Okaloosa County, a safety plan is in place when it comes to rentals for people in high-risk areas.
The following additional measures have been enacted to enable vacation/short term rental units to begin taking reservations and accepting check-ins the week of May 18:
- Vacation rental reservations, from areas identified by Gov. DeSantis as high risk, through Executive Orders (currently EO 20-82 New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-82.pdf and EO 20-86 Louisiana https://www.flgov.com/wp-content/uploads/orders/2020/EO_20-86.pdf) must be for periods longer than the quarantine period established in that Order. Guests occupying those vacation rentals must adhere to the quarantine restrictions or be subject to established criminal and civil penalties. For the safety of all residents and visitors, we will encourage our tourism partners not to rent to guests from high-risk areas.
- Property owners and managers will provide COVID-19 guidance of any local restrictions that are in place during the guest stay and other related local information. All current information related to such restrictions are posted on the County’s website and is easily accessible to lodging operators and guests 24/7
- Property owners and managers will adhere to all Department of Business and Professional Regulation sanitation guidelines already in place and the May 1 COVID-19 guidelines issued by the Vacation Rental Housekeeping Professionals (VRHP) and the Vacation Rental Management Association (VRMA) https://www.vrma.org/page/vrhp/vrma-cleaning-guidelines-for-covid-19 shall be adhered to and are included herein by reference.
- Property owners and managers will follow CDC related guidelines applicable to public spaces, businesses, schools and homes which expand upon the State of Florida & DBPR requirements already in place for safety and sanitation for all lodging.
- Lodging establishments should be allowed flexible time between stays based upon the use of CDC cleaning and sanitization procedures. Lodging units being cleaned are all different and some will take more time or less time, depending upon the size of the unit being sanitized.
- Signage will be placed at each property highlighting the cleaning protocols between stays.
- Property owners and managers should supply any and all employees or contractors with CDC related safety guidance while operating in the short-term rental industry units to alleviate the transmission of the virus and provide further protection for employees and guests.
- Property owners and managers should supply guests with CDC guidance for guests traveling with pets and service/assistance animals if the property is pet friendly.
- Property owners and managers should also share CDC resources to any guest while staying in their units. These resources are available in multiple languages at the CDC website.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.