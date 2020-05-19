Bruce: Sun And Clouds Today-Late Showers Tonight And Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - Today will see a mix of sun and clouds with daylight hours mostly dry. this evening a boundary sags in from the north and brings a chance of showers and a few storms by dusk. The rain chance will remain an most of the day Wednesday. Today will be a warm to hot day as highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.
As the disturbance disturbance moves in tonight and into Wednesday, the extra rain and cloud cover will likely keep temperatures in the low to mid 80s. After that, daily rain chances will be more of a “summer style” where we see pop-ups mostly in the afternoons.
This will last through the holiday weekend and Memorial Day. Each day highs will reach the upper 80s.
