Few strong storms possible Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - A weak cold front will slip into the area on Wednesday and bring a round of showers and storms to the area. The best chance is from Lake Pontchartrain north. Little rain is expected near the coast. A few storms could be strong with an isolated severe storm possible. The storms should wind down by late afternoon and evening.
Sun and heat make a return on Thursday and Friday. A stray storm is possible again by Friday but the better rain chances will hold off until later in the weekend. An area of low pressure will slowly move this direction over the weekend. Rain chances will increase a bit each day. The stormiest days at this point appear to be Memorial Day and next Tuesday.
