FOX’s new prime time “Ultimate Tag” features a New Orleans couple

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The newest prime-time show on the FOX network features Austin Raye and Julian Daigre, a New Orleans couple followed widely on social media for their acrobat fitness stunts.
“Ultimate Tag," which premieres Wednesday night at 8 p.m. New Orleans time, is a competition based on the childhood game of chase.
“The game we all played as a kid, tag you’re it,” Daigre said.
However, tagging your friends on the playground was nothing like this.
FOX marketers call it a “high-octane physical competition” as players vault, dodge, tumble and dive over various three-dimensional moving courses.
All the while they are chased down by the taggers, including Raye and Daigre.
The show is hosted by the NFL sibling trio of J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, who provide a sort of play-by-play and commentary of the various chases that unfold during the hour.
“As a tagger, our job is to make the contestant’s lives miserable,” Raye said.
While they are a couple in real life, the audience knows him as “The Big Deal” and her as “The Rocket.”
“My character plays a cocky, arrogant, show off kind of type,” Raye said.
The producers of the show found them through their social media pages, which together have about 700,000 followers.
“The real cool part is they hired us separately," Daigre said. "So, we had no idea if we were going to be a tagger or a competitor.”
As the competitors progress through various episodes, they are challenged to take on even more extreme courses with the taggers in hot pursuit.
Both Raye and Daigre hope “Ultimate Tag” is a long-term gig.
“Season two, and season three and later down the road, season 18,” Raye said. "I’m down with this until I can’t walk anymore.
