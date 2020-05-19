Harvey OMV office to close again after possible COVID-19 exposure

HARVEY, La. (WVUE) - The Office of Motor Vehicles in Harvey, La. was forced to shut down after opening for just one day Monday.
The west bank location is closed Tuesday because of possible COVID-19 exposure.
The office had just reopened after weeks of closure.
An OMV spokesperson tells FOX 8 the location is closed for cleaning and sanitizing and is not sure when it will re-open.
The OMV in New Orleans East will open to customers Wednesday.
That location is at 7500 Bullard Ave.
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.