Michael Thomas joins initiative to provide 3,000 meals to frontline workers

“I wanted to do my part and support our frontline healthcare workers who are caring for so many in our community,” said Thomas, the 2019 AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year, setting the NFL’s receiving record with 149 catches for 1,725 yards and nine touchdowns. “I thought they would enjoy having some Cane’s during their shift. And I’m grateful to my friend, Todd Graves, for joining me in letting our healthcare workers know how much they are appreciated," Thomas said in a release.