N.O. CAO Gilbert Montano may implement some budget reductions soon; pandemic impacts city revenues

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - The coronavirus pandemic is creating financial pain for New Orleans and the man overseeing the day-to-day operation of city government could begin implementing some budget reductions in a matter of days. Still, Chief Administrative Officer Gilbert Montano said budget cuts are being done thoughtfully and with a focus on not compromising public safety.
"Of course, we all know that there is a significant deficit that we're facing in the coming fiscal year and current fiscal year. Some trending and sensitivity analysis projected almost near $150 to $170 million,” said Montano.
Weeks ago, Montano asked city agencies to submit recommendations for reducing their budgets.
"We wanted to ensure depending on what clarity we have from the CARES Act or any other potential infusions that we were doing our own efficiencies and budget reduction plan if so we were unable to receive the amount of funding necessary to keep the city flowing and moving and operational,” said Montano.
FOX 8 obtained through a public records request some of the written responses to Montano from agencies including the New Orleans Police Department, Fire Departments, EMS, and Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.
"What they provided us in some ways I'll implement as soon as next week. If it's less disruption to services or it's just some operating costs that have diminished, I wanted to start this very early,” said Montano. "So what police, fire, EMS and I believe criminal district court have provided us is somewhere around $7 million of initial cuts."
Montano said the Cantrell administration does not want budget cuts to impair public safety.
“We were thoughtful and really encouraged to make sure that what we provided was we didn't want to affect public safety, that was something that you just don't want to cut to the bone simply because it's safety, it's measures of responsiveness for those who have heart attacks or any medical emergencies or daily calls for services, so that number of $7 million is very minimal in the grand scheme of a $1.3 billion budget,” he said.
He noted that most of the savings from city public safety agencies are related to overtime.
"I haven’t shut down or paused any hiring. I want, NOPD still plans to have three more cadet classes, that’s built into the budget [and] we want to continue, I’m still doing promotions from within, as far as sergeants, I have built and discussed with our fire chief a continued class for the agency’s, fire cadet agencies. EMS is less than $300,000 just on some overtime savings. The biggest amount of savings from those public safety agencies was simply overtime costs without the major events that we had planned and or were scheduled,” Montano stated.
Orleans Parish Criminal District Court believes it will save the city $300,000 because jury trials will not happen as soon as the courthouse reopens on June 1. The La. Supreme Court suspended jury trials through June 30, due to the ongoing health crisis.
Judge Karen Herman serves as the courthouse’s chief judge.
"We would theoretically be able to start with jury trials July 1, but we need to get our courthouse situated in a way to make it safe for everyone involved and I don't foresee that happening in July. We are budgeted on a quarterly basis, so we anticipated we would be able to save the money we have banked from the time of the pandemic for jury trials and use that money forward in the end of the fiscal year,” said Judge Herman.
Herman was asked whether it is possible there might not be any jury trials in criminal court for the rest of the year.
"We're going to take our guidance from the city first and foremost, from the state, from the judiciary statewide. We can't make any commitments that there will be no jury trials throughout the year but we are for sure not going to have any jury trials until we know we can keep the citizens safe and we know that they've gotten their affairs in order and are prepared to come back to be jurors,” Herman stated.
Herman said the interruption in activity at the courthouse caused by the pandemic resulted in savings that will inure to the city’s benefit.
“Just based on the wheels that stopped moving throughout this pandemic. We don’t know what’s coming, obviously there is a ton of resources needed to be spent to get us ready to go back,” said Herman.
And while there are no guarantees, Montano said early steps they are taking at city hall aim to stave-off employee furloughs and layoffs.
"The next wave will certainly be entailed with some of the policy or legal discussions, some of the contracts that may need some valuation, what are some of the consolidation measures,” said Montano. “Lastly, you start looking at your furloughs and then ultimately your layoffs. We are going to do the best we possibly can, to ensure that we do everything possible before we get to those last two stages because those affect people’s lives.”
